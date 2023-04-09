UBS Group Trims Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Target Price to $54.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.45.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $52.15 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.60, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.