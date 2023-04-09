American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.73

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.73 and traded as low as C$2.37. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$2.39, with a volume of 40,800 shares trading hands.
Several analysts recently commented on HOT.UN shares. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$188.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.36.
American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.
