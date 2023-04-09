James Halstead (LON:JHD) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $193.73

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 193.73 ($2.41) and traded as low as GBX 185 ($2.30). James Halstead shares last traded at GBX 188.50 ($2.34), with a volume of 521,213 shares changing hands.
James Halstead Trading Up 0.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £785.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,885.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 192.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 193.54.
James Halstead Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. James Halstead’s payout ratio is presently 8,000.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About James Halstead
James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. It serves healthcare, education, offices, retail, sports, and leisure facilities.
