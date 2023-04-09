GLI Finance (LON:GLIF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.62

GLI Finance Limited (LON:GLIF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.62 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.62 ($0.03). GLI Finance shares last traded at GBX 2.62 ($0.03), with a volume of 895,465 shares trading hands.

GLI Finance Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.70, a current ratio of 22.19 and a quick ratio of 21.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of £12.83 million and a P/E ratio of -0.57.

About GLI Finance

GLI Finance Limited provides alternative finance services. The company operates in two segments, Sancus BMS and FinTech Ventures. It offers property backed and small and medium sized enterprise loans. The company also invests in a portfolio of SME focused lending platforms. It operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Jersey, Guernsey, Gibraltar, Isle of Man, the United States, France, Spain, and Cameroon.

