Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $475.79

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 475.79 ($5.91) and traded as low as GBX 430 ($5.34). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 445.50 ($5.53), with a volume of 230,530 shares traded.

Polar Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £449.02 million, a PE ratio of 1,086.59, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 499.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 476.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Insider Activity at Polar Capital

In other news, insider Samir Ayub sold 21,238 shares of Polar Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 491 ($6.10), for a total transaction of £104,278.58 ($129,506.43). In related news, insider Andrew Ross sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 456 ($5.66), for a total transaction of £319,200 ($396,423.25). Also, insider Samir Ayub sold 21,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 491 ($6.10), for a total value of £104,278.58 ($129,506.43). Company insiders own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

About Polar Capital

