SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.38

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.38 and traded as low as $1.23. SPAR Group shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 34,997 shares trading hands.

SPAR Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 million, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPAR Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SPAR Group by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in SPAR Group by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 142,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 29,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPAR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $781,000. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.

