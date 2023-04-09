Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.67

Shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.67 and traded as low as $1.20. Kingstone Companies shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 11,290 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.45 to $1.60 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.
Kingstone Companies Stock Down 0.8 %
The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66.
Institutional Trading of Kingstone Companies
Kingstone Companies Company Profile
Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.
