The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $50.64

The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.64 ($0.63) and traded as low as GBX 24.80 ($0.31). The Parkmead Group shares last traded at GBX 25.60 ($0.32), with a volume of 1,006,483 shares.

The Parkmead Group Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,560.00 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 40.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 50.64.

About The Parkmead Group

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Energy Economics; and Renewables. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment invests in oil and gas exploration and production assets.

