Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.08

Shares of Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.08 and traded as low as C$2.01. Indigo Books & Music shares last traded at C$2.06, with a volume of 2,700 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Indigo Books & Music from C$5.00 to C$4.30 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Indigo Books & Music Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,093.16. The firm has a market cap of C$56.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.08.

About Indigo Books & Music

Indigo Books & Music ( TSE:IDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$1.22 EPS for the quarter. Indigo Books & Music had a negative return on equity of 80.95% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of C$422.73 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Indigo Books & Music Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design, Auria, LOVE & LORE, NÓTA, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.

