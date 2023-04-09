Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.08

Shares of Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.08 and traded as low as C$2.01. Indigo Books & Music shares last traded at C$2.06, with a volume of 2,700 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Indigo Books & Music from C$5.00 to C$4.30 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
Indigo Books & Music Trading Up 2.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,093.16. The firm has a market cap of C$56.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.08.
About Indigo Books & Music
Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design, Auria, LOVE & LORE, NÓTA, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.
