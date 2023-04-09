QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.39

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.39 and traded as low as $23.99. QNB shares last traded at $24.84, with a volume of 10,432 shares.

QNB Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.38. The firm has a market cap of $89.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.48.

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter. QNB had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter.

QNB Increases Dividend

About QNB

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from QNB’s previous dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. QNB’s payout ratio is 33.18%.

QNB Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail banking, and retail brokerage services. The company was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Quakertown, PA.

