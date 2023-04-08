Girard Partners LTD. Takes $285,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in Danaher by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock opened at $246.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.21. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $180.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.86.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Further Reading

