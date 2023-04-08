Girard Partners LTD. Sells 657 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

IJR opened at $94.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.34.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.