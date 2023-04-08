Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Buys New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,462 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.31.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $216.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $225.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.97.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $46,412.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,658.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,658.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,495 shares of company stock worth $12,403,944 in the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.