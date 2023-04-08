4,399 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Bought by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 199.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO opened at $44.43 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.37.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 117.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

