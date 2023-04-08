Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $243.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.74.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.