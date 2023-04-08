United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Melius initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.22.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $188.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

