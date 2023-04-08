Gratus Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in NIKE by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in NIKE by 821.1% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 27,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KGI Securities upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $120.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.34. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $139.14. The company has a market cap of $186.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

