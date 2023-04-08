Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 74 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after purchasing an additional 342,982 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $71,442,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,411,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 15.0% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,529,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,976,000 after acquiring an additional 199,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 204.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 271,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,093,000 after acquiring an additional 182,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APD shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.45.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $282.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.12. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.88 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

