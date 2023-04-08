Northeast Investment Management Acquires 760 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after acquiring an additional 791,710 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after acquiring an additional 272,557 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,775 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $92.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $109.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.08, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.73 and its 200 day moving average is $73.93.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
