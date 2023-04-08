CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $322.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $339.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

