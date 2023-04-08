Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 93,015 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 93,015 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $5,746,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $552,905,000 after buying an additional 173,465 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 102.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,468,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,405,000 after buying an additional 742,894 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $74.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.24 and its 200-day moving average is $78.89. The stock has a market cap of $84.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $114.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

