American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,115 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in American Express by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,485 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.6% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $158.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.11. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $192.42. The firm has a market cap of $118.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

American Express declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens downgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

