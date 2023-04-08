Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $3.32 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stiles Financial Services Inc reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.9% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total transaction of $7,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,190,888 shares in the company, valued at $196,139,253.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,773 shares of company stock worth $42,648,450. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $270.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $667.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.39, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $280.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $270.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.67.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

