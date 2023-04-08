PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.9% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBA Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $184.36 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.86 and a 1 year high of $186.84. The firm has a market cap of $253.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.26.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

