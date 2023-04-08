5,025 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Acquired by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 139.7% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 20.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,910,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,949,000 after buying an additional 321,273 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.7 %

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $49.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

