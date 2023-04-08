iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Day & Ennis LLC’s Largest Position

Day & Ennis LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 14.6% of Day & Ennis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,852 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $411.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.71. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $452.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

