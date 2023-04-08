First Pacific Financial Acquires Shares of 8,411 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 669,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,112,000 after acquiring an additional 21,414 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 55,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 380,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,829,000 after purchasing an additional 17,139 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,059,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,411,000 after purchasing an additional 391,074 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.36. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

