Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $11,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 339.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,351 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $227,905,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 63.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,953,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,543,000 after purchasing an additional 760,852 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,740,397,000 after purchasing an additional 398,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eaton Stock Performance

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $156.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $178.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

