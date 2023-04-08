Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Mondelez International by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $71.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $96.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $71.85.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

