UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James upgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.00.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $512.81 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $482.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $506.97. The firm has a market cap of $478.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

