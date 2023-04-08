Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Reduces Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 25,280 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 63,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 29,487 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,997 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 27,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $39.48 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.67. The company has a market capitalization of $165.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,767 shares of company stock valued at $618,191. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Read More

