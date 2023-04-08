Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1,838.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,341 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,021 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 25,657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,918 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group set a $270.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 27th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.67.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 237,773 shares of company stock valued at $42,648,450 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $270.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $280.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

