First Bank & Trust Acquires Shares of 849 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Edward Jones raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Insider Activity

Accenture Price Performance

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $281.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $178.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $344.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $272.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

