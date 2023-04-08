Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 229 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Close Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.7% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 13,489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 125,385 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,324,000 after buying an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,116 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,773 shares of company stock valued at $42,648,450. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $270.37 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $280.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $667.81 billion, a PE ratio of 155.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.