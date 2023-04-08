First Pacific Financial Purchases 2,403 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Pacific Financial boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in Verizon Communications by 273.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,672.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,767 shares of company stock worth $618,191 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VZ opened at $39.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.67. The firm has a market cap of $165.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

