Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Reduces Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,672.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,767 shares of company stock valued at $618,191 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

