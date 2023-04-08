Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Takes $360,000 Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 887.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.32.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $117.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $110.00 and a one year high of $193.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.72 and its 200-day moving average is $155.13.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.56 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.14%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

