CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $527,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $493.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $548.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $501.97 and its 200-day moving average is $451.28.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

