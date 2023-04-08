Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 146 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Steph & Co. raised its position in Duke Energy by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Tufton Capital Management raised its position in Duke Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 49,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $99.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.75. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

