Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,568 Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Insider Activity

Lamb Weston Trading Up 2.6 %

In other news, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 11,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $1,180,272.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,353,313.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $622,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 11,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $1,180,272.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,353,313.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,434 shares of company stock worth $1,917,363. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LW stock opened at $106.86 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.59 and a 1-year high of $109.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.54.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

See Also

