Gratus Capital LLC Buys Shares of 5,100 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $68.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.72. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $79.01. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

