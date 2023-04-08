First Bank & Trust Invests $272,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,494 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in Medtronic by 1.0% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in Medtronic by 4.1% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 4.6% during the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $80.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

