Gratus Capital LLC Acquires New Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,833 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $78.05 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.55. The firm has a market cap of $89.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.