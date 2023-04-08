Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $68,701,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $4,871,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $475.00 to $548.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $521.97.

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $42,294.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $473.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a PE ratio of 295.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $541.90.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

