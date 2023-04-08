Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $7,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 110.0% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total value of $2,542,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,597.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total value of $2,542,008.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,597.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Down 1.4 %

MCO stock opened at $298.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $300.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.35. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $346.22.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 41.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.33.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.