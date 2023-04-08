Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $321,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,302 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,546 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on NSC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $205.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.45. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.33 and a 52-week high of $276.65. The firm has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.85%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

