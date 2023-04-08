Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,288 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.36.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $282.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $206.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $228.34 and a one year high of $284.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.00.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

