Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 41 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.30.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $825,420.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,809,468.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total value of $3,150,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,227,849.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $825,420.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,268 shares in the company, valued at $14,809,468.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,952 shares of company stock valued at $14,589,935 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $321.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $82.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.77. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $233.01 and a fifty-two week high of $325.19.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

