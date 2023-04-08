Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $12,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 420.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30,605 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 40,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at $799,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $59.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.76 and a 200 day moving average of $61.88.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. OTR Global lowered shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.53.

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

