Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Boosted by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 2.7 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

NYSE WFC opened at $37.90 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $143.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.